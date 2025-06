Creative Arts Theater’s students, from the “theater intensive” workshop, will be presenting the musical “Disney’s Newsies, Jr.” on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (3 and 7 p.m.) at the Auditorium at 428 S. Oak St. in Bluffton. Catch the action as the “newsies” stage a strike against the newspaper publishers over a price increase. Admission…

