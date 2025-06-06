Mary L. Blair (Weatherholt) of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Bluffton, passed away on June 2, 2025.

Born on April 19, 1934, Mary married William Eugene Blair of Bluffton on Jan. 3, 1959. They remained together until William’s passing on Sept. 11, 2007.

Mary is survived by her seven children, Kimberly, Cheri, Kristy, Terri, Amy, Lisa and Kyle, all residing in Dallas, Texas. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Rebecca, Christina, Brandon, Ryan, Blair and Jaime.

Mary was the daughter of Ralph and Mabel Weatherholt (Foust). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dwayne, Rosalie, Bill, Olan, Kay, Galen and Perry. She is survived by two sisters, Joyce Pace of Dallas, Texas, and Carol Schwarzkopf of Hartford City.

Mary will be deeply missed but is now joyfully reunited with loved ones in Heaven.