Mary A. Bowman, 72, of Berne and a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday evening, June 12, 2025, at Envive Healthcare in Berne.

Mary was born on March 2, 1953, in Fort Wayne to Lewis N. and Mildred M. (Wolf) McDaniel. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1971. Mary worked for Irene Byron, Meadowvale, Bi-County and Wells County Maplewood Home. She was active in Boy Scouts and enjoyed sewing and making crafts.

On April 1, 1972, Mary and William “Bill” C. Bowman were married. They shared 47 years of marriage together before his passing on Aug. 24, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, James L. (Jenna) Bowman of Bluffton and Jeromy E. (Erin) Bowman of Markle; and three grandchildren, Madison “Sunny” (Ian) Brown, Elliott (Grace) Bowman and Lilly Bowman. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol D. Shortridge of Fort Wayne and Sharon R. (Jerry) Lock of Reading, Michigan, and her nieces and nephews, Cheryl Clawson, Carmen and Gena Parr, Randall P. McDaniel, Craig Shortridge, Bruce McDaniel, Barry McDaniel, Chad McDaniel, Aaron McDaniel, David Scott McDaniel, Rachel Carpenter, Steve Bair, Nikki Maggert, Kevin B. Bair, Danielle Nichole Maggart and Bryan B. Bair, Bryan (Shelby) Bowman, Mallory Bowman, Karolyn Strover and Kasandrae Mitchell.

She is preceded in death by parents, her husband Bill and her brothers, Paul D. McDaniel and David L. McDaniel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Ed Fisher officiating.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made in Mary’s memory to Friends of the Ouabache State Park and should be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.