Judy Kay Ball, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025 at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Judy was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Bluffton to Bob Royer and Bonnie Hockenberry.

She worked for Bluffton Rubber and Kitco for many years. Judy loved to play cards and dice games, along with doing crafts and coloring. She made many afghans for her family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Loretta (Brent) Miller of Bluffton, Elizabeth (fiancé John Dedrick) Ellet of Bluffton, Shelly (Josh Perkins) Wilson of Ossian, Wayne (Sarah) Ball and Nicole (Tim) Hourigan, both of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to 12 grandchildren, Johnny, Jessica, Trent, Brittany, Kayla, Jacob, Cody, Chase, William, Andrew, Gabe and Emma; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Sharlene) Eugene Royer of Ossian and Diane Williams of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Rabling

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell officiating.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday. Entombment will take place at Northridge Community Mausoleum in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to River of Life Church and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.