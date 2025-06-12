Jennifer (Minnick) Bower, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away April 17, 2025.

Jenny was born Jan. 14, 1951, in Peru, Indiana, and moved to Pompano Beach, Florida, in 1956. She graduated from Pompano Beach Senior High in 1969, earned a bachelor’s degree in math education in 1973, and a master’s degree in anthropology from Florida Atlantic University in 1978.

Jenny was an equestrian and also enjoyed ballroom dancing. She met Eric (Rick) Bower at an Arthur Murray dance studio in Pompano Beach, and they were married on July 1, 1980. In October of that year, she earned several silver medals at the New Orleans World Superama ballroom dance competition. She and Rick went on to dance in the Orange Bowl halftime show in January of 1985. After moving from Florida to Ossian in 1986, they danced in Bluffton’s Tri Kappa Follies in 1988 and 1993.

She was a math teacher at Margate Middle School in Florida for nine years. After moving to Indiana in 1986, she worked as a program manager at Bi-County Services. She later became a realtor. She then worked as an office manager for several years for Summit Plastic Surgery in Fort Wayne.

Jenny loved antiquing and spent the last 45 years traveling to antique shops around the country, finding treasures to add to her collections.

She was a member of Murray Missionary Church and was active there until moving to Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Martha Minnick; her sister, Lona Jane Caylor; and brothers James and John Minnick.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick Bower; stepdaughter, April Bower of Clearwater, Florida; stepson Jeff Bower of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; two nephews, Bob Caylor (Tanya), of Ossian and John Minnick of New Jersey; a great-nephew and three great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. June 27 at Murray Missionary Church. Come prepared to share a story.