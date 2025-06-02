Jeffrey L. Mosure, 75, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jeff was born on July 16, 1949, in Bluffton to Forrest C. and Clarice (Clark) Mosure. He attended Parkway High School in Rockford, Ohio for three years before graduating from Cold Creek High School in New Richmond, Indiana. Jeff worked at Thomas Edison Center, Bordeu Food Company, and Aeroquip Industries in Van Wert over his career.

Jeff is survived by his brothers, David Mosure of Decatur, and Gary Mosure of Van Wert, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, following visitation, with Rev. Ed Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.