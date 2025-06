THURSDAY, JUNE 12 BOYS’ GOLF: (Regional) Bluffton, Norwell at The Players Club in Muncie, 8 a.m. FRIDAY, JUNE 13 No events scheduled. SATURDAY, JUNE 14 BASEBALL: (Semi-State) Norwell vs. NorthWood at Schreiber Park in LaPorte, 1:30 p.m.; (Semi-State final, if necessary) Norwell vs. Andrean/Delta at Schreiber Park in LaPorte, 8 p.m….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here