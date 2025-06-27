Home Sports Graft named to All-State team by Prep Baseball Indiana Graft named to All-State team by Prep Baseball Indiana June 27, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell’s Drew Graft… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Bluffton NOW! cuts ribbon on first phase of pathways project RSS Library book sale begins RSS Steffen family marking 25th anniversary of ‘the miracle boy’