Gary D. Smeltzer, 76, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a short illness.

Gary was born in Bluffton on Aug. 5, 1948, to Elmer D. and Betty Jane (August) Smeltzer. He married Cathy Ann (Clanin) in Reifsburg, Indiana, on March 3, 1973; she preceded him in death on March 10, 2009.

Gary was a 1967 Bluffton High School graduate. He was a Navy veteran, serving three tours in Vietnam. He retired from Franklin Electric (Weg) in 2017 after 45 years of service. Gary was a car enthusiast, he enjoyed buying and selling cars in his retirement.

Gary is survived by three children, Chris (Heather) Smeltzer of Bluffton, Joseph (Andrea) Smeltzer of Roanoke and Michelle (Lee) Chambers of White House, Tennessee; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Bennett of Uniondale; and a brother, David (Betty) Smeltzer of Michigan.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in death by three sisters, Iris Stultz, Carolyn Smeltzer and Margene McGahey.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 16, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. David Smeltzer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Bluffton, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Navy honor guard.

Memorials are to Donor’s Choice.

