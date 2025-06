Lars Eller, center, president and CEO of F&M Bank, presents a ceremonial check for the bank’s $12,500 donation to the Wells Community Pool Project. Accepting the donation are Roger Thornton who is leading the fund raising campaign and Bluffton Parks and Recreation Director Brandy Fiechter. Assisting in the presentation were several local F&M Bank leaders….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here