By HOLLY GASKILL A new “Wells County Economic Development Corporation” has filed with the state of Indiana as a nonprofit organization, County Attorney Ted Storer stated Monday. Wells County and the city of Bluffton approved an interlocal agreement in March establishing shared costs for economic development efforts. The department, as well as Director Jessica Beste’s…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here