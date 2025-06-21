Earl DeWayne “Wayne” Meeks, 69 of Fort Wayne passed away on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Wayne was born on Oct. 3, 1955, in Manchester, Tennessee to Earl DeWitt and Alice LaDean Meeks. He graduated from Grundy County High School. Auto Body Repair was Wayne’s passion He loved fixing up cars and “making them pretty again.” He loved working on motorcycles and watching sports, especially football and racing. Above all else, Wayne loved spending time with his family, especially his pride and joy, his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Kevin Meeks and Jason (Hannah) Meeks, all of Ohio, and Kearstin Meeks of Bluffton. He was a proud Grandpa to four grandchildren, Gabby, Danelia, Ellie Mae and Remini. He will be remembered by his siblings Diane Bess, Donna (Tommy) Cunningham, Danny “Michael” Meeks and Peggy Darlene Meeks, all of Tracy City, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Ricky Meeks; and a brother-in-law, Bodie Bess.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, from noon until the time of the service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.