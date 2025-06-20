It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James Lowell Babcock in Santa Fe at age 86 after a battle with cancer.

He was born on April 7, 1939 in Bluffton to the late Harold G. and Margaret Babcock. He graduated from Warren High School and earned his Bachelor of Science from Indiana University in 1961. He married Lancy Lynn Maish in 1963. He subsequently attended Indiana University School of Medicine. Following an internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, he was stationed at the El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in Santa Ana, California. He then served as a lieutenant in the Navy at Marble Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam for a year.

Jim returned to the U.S. and completed a residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Indiana University and Rancho Los Amigos Hospital in Downey, California. He served on faculty at Indiana University for four years and then spent the remainder of his career practicing in Bluffton, Indiana. James and his late wife, Lynn, retired to Santa Fe in 2008 after falling in love with the unique culture and landscape.

Jim was a passionate outdoor enthusiast, happiest when surrounded by nature. He loved hiking and fishing in the Wind River area of Wyoming, skiing anywhere in the Rockies or backpacking under the stars. He was known for his adventurous spirit and his deep appreciation for the natural world.

He was an avid reader and spent his free time immersed in newspapers and books. He had an expansive personal library containing books on a wide array of topics ranging from politics to history to theology. His hunger for knowledge was insatiable and he was always eager to explore new worlds and ideas. He shared his love of reading with others, encouraging a passion for literature in family and friends.

His beloved wife preceded him in death in 2017. Three loving children survive him: Dr. Rebecca Bair (Brant) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Julia Lynn Whitmore (Brian) of Palisade, Colorado, and Michael James Babcock (Wendi Sams) of Avondale Estates, Georgia. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin and Lauren Whitmore, and Katherine and Sophie Bair; sister, Emmalee Wade and brother, Dr. George Babcock (Janice.)

Jim’s kind and gentle spirit will be sorely missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration luncheon is planned for noon Friday, Aug. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton. The family is requesting contributions to either the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or The Food Depot in lieu of flowers.