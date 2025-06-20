Doris F. Gore, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Doris was born in Bulan, Kentucky, on April 17, 1945, to Joseph and Essie (York) Carroll. Both parents preceded her in death.

Doris graduated from Southern Wells High School and attended the New Beginning Church in Wells County. She worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for many years and also owned and operated her own gas station and convenience store “Gore’s Pony Keg” in Fiat for over ten years. She later retired from Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton after several years of service. Doris enjoyed knitting, but mainly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya (Brad) Bryant of Bluffton, and Tina (Skip) Stinson of Roanoke; two sons, Tony Gore and Todd Gore, both of Bluffton; a brother, Chester (Janet) Carroll of Beavercreek, Ohio; along with nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by four brothers, Carl Carroll, Eugene Carroll, Evert “E.R.” Carroll, and Junior Carroll, and five sisters, Edith Vest, Mary Vanover, Dorothy Singleton, Lois Gilbert and Mildred Jamison.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at noon Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

