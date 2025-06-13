Diane K. Mason, 73, passed away Thursday morning, June 12, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Diane was born in Bluffton on July 22, 1951, to Leonard and Wava (Steffen) Bertsch, both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Bluffton High School, class of 1969. Diane worked in human resources, managing payroll and bookkeeping, at General Manufacturing in Bluffton and retired in July 2017. She was artistic, liked watching movies and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Diane never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.

Diane is survived by her three children, Kara (Brian) Wright of Fishers, Indiana, Aaron (Anna) Mason of Bluffton and Eric Mason of Mantua, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Morgan and Audrey Wright, Joselyn, Quinnton, Pierceton, Caden and Winston Mason; a sister, Connie Bertsch; and a brother, Larry (Laura) Bertsch, both of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Dan Pfister and Ryan Bertsch will officiate.

Memorials can be made in memory of Diane to the Apostolic Christian Church or Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

