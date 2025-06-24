Deborah Ann Jenkins, 75, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, June 21, 2025, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Deborah was born on April 10, 1950, in Bluffton to George and Clara Steiner. She attended Bluffton High School. She worked for ITT Aerospace and Franklin Electric, along with a variety of retail positions.

On July 11, 1985, Deborah and Barry Jenkins were married in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, David Hendricks of Bluffton and Doug Hendricks of El Paso, Texas, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Barry.

Private funeral services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.