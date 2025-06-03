Cynthia “Cyndi” Kipfer, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, teacher, musician and faithful follower of Christ, entered into the presence of her Savior on May 30, 2025, at the age of 66.

Born to Ralph and Barbara (Jackson) Johnston of Fort Wayne, Cyndi graduated from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne in 1977.

She lived a life marked by immense strength, unwavering faith, deep compassion and infectious joy, devoting herself to loving God and others, and pouring out mercy and kindness to everyone she met.

Cyndi had a passion for music and faithfully served as both a pianist and organist throughout her life. She was a founding member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Bluffton, where her love for worship and her church family was evident in every note she played and every person she encouraged.

From 1984 to 1992, Cyndi and her family were active members of Central Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she also served as a high school teacher at Central Baptist School. She was a deeply involved and loving teacher who cared not only about academics but also about nurturing the hearts and faith of her students. Her classroom was a place of encouragement, growth and spiritual development. Many remember her for her patient guidance, joyful spirit, and the genuine interest she took in each student’s life, helping to shape their futures both academically and spiritually. During that time, she also shared her musical gifts as both pianist and organist, enriching the worship experience and inspiring many through her dedication.

For the last 30 years, she faced a long journey of illness with extraordinary courage and grace. Though her body endured constant trials, her spirit remained strong. She continued to nurture and encourage others — offering wisdom, laughter and love even in the midst of her own pain. Her faith in Jesus never wavered, and her life was a radiant testimony to His sustaining grace.

Cyndi is survived by her loving husband, Floyd; her four children, Aaron (Jessi) Kipfer, Joe (Shelby) Kipfer, Andrew (RJ) Kipfer and Angel (Keith) Keller; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sherryl (Rick) Millikan, Pam (Steve) Odom, Steve (Jewell) Johnston, Angie Hockenberry, Joe Johnston and Emma Johnston; her stepmother, Faye Johnston; and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Aaron and Sandra Kipfer; her brother, Ralph Johnston; brother-in-law, Tom Hockenberry; grandsons, Anthony and Dan Kipfer; and numerous dear friends and extended family members who, no doubt, welcomed her home with joy.

She was the heart of her family — gentle, steadfast and full of grace. Her home was a refuge, her words a comfort and her love a gift. She poured herself out for others, leaving behind a legacy of faith, mercy and enduring love that will continue through all who knew her.

Visitation will be Friday, June 6, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Lenny Stringer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

The funeral service may be viewed via a Facebook Live broadcast and can be accessed by a link posted on Cyndi’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Cyndi may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church of Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.