By HOLLY GASKILL A 2026 budget for the Wells County Health Department was tenuously approved Monday, despite concerns about the department’s solvency. Notably, Wells County will receive approximately 27% of what it did in 2025 from Health First Indiana — $147,353 in total, according to the HFI website. WCHD Administrator Sahara Wall also expected a…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here