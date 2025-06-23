Home Obituaries Beverly G. Blessing, 97 Beverly G. Blessing, 97 June 23, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Beverly G. Blessing, 97, of Markle, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025, at his home on the family farm. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Deborah Ann Jenkins, 75 Obituaries Connie J. Hunnicutt, 82 Obituaries Earl DeWayne Meeks, 69 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment