Home RSS Whicker to be released from hospital, will return to office next week Whicker to be released from hospital, will return to office next week May 1, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Mayor John Whicker… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 05-1-2025 RSS Southern Wells recognizes ‘Top 10’ students RSS Board discusses probation, Community Corrections merger