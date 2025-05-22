Tommy “Tom” Wayne Archbold, 75, of Paulding, Ohio, and formerly of Ossian, passed away on May 13, 2025 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center after a brief illness.

Born on Jan. 22, 1950, to Marshall and Hilda Archbold in Wells County, Tom was a dedicated husband, Dad and Papa.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Connie (Teeple) Archbold, their two daughters, Tonya (Ryan) Hornish and Tricia (Ben) Barton, as well as their six grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Dawson, Emersyn and Jackson Hornish, and Elli, Grady and Zachary Barton. He is also survived by one sister, Cheryl (Rex) Hunnicutt, and many brother in-laws, sister in-laws, and loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Danny (Pam) Archbold, and his sister SueEllen Archbold.

Tom had a quiet strength with a bit of orneriness. He enjoyed being outside doing yardwork, jogging and most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandkids and watching them in their activities.

His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Paulding Nazarene Church. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service the church.