Today’s news: Whicker to be released from hospital, will return to office next week; Southern Wells recognizes ‘Top 10’ students; Board discusses probation, Community Corrections merger; Kurtz homers twice to lead Knights over Braves; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here