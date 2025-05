By RYAN WALKER Norwell’s Ryne Thornton signed his letter of intent with Saint Francis University to play baseball on Thursday. It didn’t take long for the tall, right-handed pitcher to make the decision, receiving an offer last Wednesday — just hours before throwing a perfect game against Adams Central. Norwell’s Ryne Thornton signed his national…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here