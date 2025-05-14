With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing of Teresa Lynn Grund — beloved sister, devoted aunt, and radiant soul — on May 11, 2025, following a brief illness. She was 61.

Teresa was born on April 29, 1964, at Fort Carson, Colorado, to the late Richard E. and Phyllis A. Korcsog. As the daughter of a dedicated U.S. Army serviceman, Teresa had the unique opportunity to travel the world. She graduated high school in Okinawa, Japan, where she embraced the richness of different cultures — experiences that would shape her joyful and open-hearted approach to life.

A woman of steadfast faith, Teresa came to know Jesus at an early age and remained a faithful Christian throughout her life. She found great joy in her church community and was deeply connected to the people of Bluffton, as well as friends and loved ones across the country. Her unwavering spirit of service was evident in everything she did.

Teresa spent many years working for Kroger Grocers, where she was cherished for her kindness, sincerity, and ever-present smile. She had a way of making every person she met feel appreciated, valued and loved. Her hugs were genuine, her laughter infectious and her heart expansive enough to welcome everyone she encountered.

In her spare time, Teresa enjoyed crafting, creating heartfelt, handmade items that reflected her warmth and thoughtfulness. She also had a deep love for animals and was a proud cat mom to four beloved felines, who brought her daily joy and companionship.

She is survived by her loving sister, Yvette; her brothers, Rick and James; and her cherished nieces, Jacqualynn, Misheal, Cheyenne, Ashlynn and Kortnie. She also leaves behind her beloved Aunt Jan and many extended family members and dear friends who are grieving the loss of her beautiful presence.

Teresa’s life was one of compassion, warmth and unwavering generosity. She made the world a gentler, more beautiful place simply by being in it. Though our hearts ache in her absence, we take comfort in knowing she is finally home, reunited with her beloved parents and embraced in the eternal peace and love of her Savior.

Rest peacefully, dear Teresa. You will forever be remembered, forever loved, and deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life Service for Teresa will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.