Home Obituaries Teresa Grund, 61 Teresa Grund, 61 May 12, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Teresa Grund, 61, of Bluffton passed away Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2025, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Harry “Ted” Shady, 83 Obituaries Sharon E. Bowman, 62 Obituaries Philip “Pete” T. Bricker, 66 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment