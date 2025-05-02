T. Diann Carroll, 83, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025, at her residence, following an extended illness.

Diann was born in Decatur on March 1, 1942, to N. Roscoe and Ruth (Burnau) Banter. She married Michael L. Carroll on Sept. 15, 1962, in Portland; he survives in Ossian. Diann graduated from Hartford Center High School in 1960 and was a member of the River of Life Church. She was a devoted homemaker, raising four sons. Diann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and having tea parties with them. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed embroidering as well as puzzles, was a woman of strong faith and played the piano for many years at her church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Scott (Lisa) Carroll of Roachdale, Indiana, Ryan (Lynn) Carroll of Bluffton, Chad (Pam) Carroll of Mesa, Arizona and Todd (Susan) Carroll of Miramar Beach, Florida; fifteen grandchildren; and thirty-one great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Wayne Ball will officiate. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery, Linn Grove, Indiana.

Memorials in Diann’s memory can be made to Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Indiana.

