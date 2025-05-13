Home Obituaries Stephen O. Studebaker, 81 Stephen O. Studebaker, 81 May 13, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Stephen “Steve” O. Studebaker, 81, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, May 12, 2025, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Robert “Bob” Domschot, 93 Obituaries Harry “Ted” Shady, 83 Obituaries Matthew Gilbert, 56