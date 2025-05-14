Stephen O. Studebaker, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 12, 2025, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born on June 12, 1943. He was born in Bluffton to Sylvan Cleatus Studebaker and Genieve Irene (McKuras) Studebaker.

Steve attended Petroleum High School in Wells County where he was active in basketball and band. Steve’s first job was working on the farm. This provided him with a strong work ethic that he carried throughout his life. As an adult, Steve was employed at International Harvester. He retired from Harvester/Navistar in 1996 after 30 years. After his retirement, he began his own business in woodworking and carpentry. Steve was meticulous in his work ethic, and his attention to detail was evident in everything he did. More than 300 homes and businesses in Wells County bear the mark of his creativity and talent.

In addition to his work, Steve gave 100% as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Steve never knew a stranger. He had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. This was particularly evident in his passion for working with young people. Not only was he the No. 1 fan of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but he also served the children of his community. This included being a volunteer coach for Bluffton’s girls’ baseball league in the early 1970’s and girls’ softball in the 1980’s, helping to bring t-ball to Bluffton, his involvement with the Boy Scouts in the ’70s and ’80s, and his passion for the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club, whose mission is to enable young people — especially those who need supportive adults the most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Steve believed in the impact and importance of the Boys and Girls Club and served on its board, continuing as an honorary member until his death.

Steve was the second eldest in a family of seven children. He is survived by wife Vicki Patterson Studebaker; children, Candice Haffner (Dan) of Dayton, Ohio, Nikki Barcus (David) of Poneto, Brent Studebaker of Fort Wayne, Yolanda Rehbein of Bluffton and Tasha Martin (Jim) of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Sarah Floyd, Adam Haffner (Brook), Gavin Barcus (Alli), Linden Barcus, Gideon Barcus, Alicia Bodenheimer (Doug), Alexa Reed (Gage), Aja Hurst (Spencer Wiles), Atira Hurst, Stuart Hurst (Alex) and Blake Martin; brothers, Gary Studebaker (Suzie), George Studebaker (Brenda), Stuart Studebaker (Tooter), Guy Studebaker (Karen), and Sam Studebaker (Priscilla); 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will very much miss Steve’s gift for gab and his kind and generous heart.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvan and Genieve Studebaker, his sister, Sharon Lorena Sibert, and an infant daughter.

There will be a private family service at a later date with burial at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions to the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club may be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends cand share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.