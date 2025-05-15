Sharon E. Bowman, 62, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at her residence in Bluffton.

Sharon was born on Dec. 31, 1962, in Huntington, to Carl E. and Neta (Slagel) Feemster and graduated from Huntington High School with the class of 1981. Sharon has worked for many years as a dispatcher/office manager for various trucking companies. It was at Hiner Transport in Huntington that Sharon met Jeff Bowman. On Feb. 16, 1991, in Markle, Sharon and Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Bowman were married. They shared 31 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 26, 2022. Sharon went on to work at Gei-Corp Trucking in Markle and Freight-Co Trucking in Fort Wayne.

Sharon and Jeff enjoyed traveling together, enjoying many cruises. She loved watching Bluffton Athletics, watching and supporting her grandchildren, where she never missed a grandchild’s game or performance.

Survivors include her two children, Bryan L. (Shelby) Bowman of Bluffton and Mallory E. Bowman of Nashville, Tennessee; along with two grandchildren, Kyson L. Bowman and Elizabeth A. Bowman, and with her third grandchild, Baby Bowman arriving this fall.

She is also survived by her siblings, Patty (Ryan) Warner of Huntington, Larry (Terrie) Feemster of Warren, Rick Feemster of Huntington and Brenda (Roger) Crawford of Lafayette.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Zach Bryant officiating. Burial will follow next to her husband Jeff, at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the Bowman family to assist with funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online to the Bowman family at www.thomarich.com.