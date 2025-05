Two local students recently attended the District 6540 RYLA Camp and shared their experience with the local club. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and Rotary districts where high school students develop their skills as a leader while having fun and making connections. From left, Rotarian Kim Gentis…

