Roselyn Kay Poulson, 85, of Warren, passed away on April 30, 2025, at her home. She was born on March 13, 1940, in Huntington County, to Dale Emmett Bonewitz and Zada Fondell Fiock Bonewitz. She married Larry Dee Poulson on Oct. 19, 1958, at the Congregational Christian Church in Warren (now First Christian Church of Warren). Together they shared 66 years of marriage.

She is survived by three sons, Lee (wife Becky), Joe, and Ron (wife Rhonda), all from Warren. She is also survived by six grandchildren, along with 19 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Lorraine) Bonewitz of Carmel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Zada Bonewitz.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Warren, located at 202 N Wayne St, Warren, IN 46792.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Warren, officiated by Pastor Troy Drayer. A one-hour visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, Indiana.

