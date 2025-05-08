Ronald C. Christner, 77, of Berne passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1947, in Decatur to the late Carl and Esther (Hoblet) Christner. Ronald was united in marriage to Kathy Archbold on Sept. 20, 1997.

Ron was a member of the Salem Community Church where he served as the church treasurer.

He retired from Fleetwood after 20 years of service.

Ronald loved 4-H, where he and his family raised beef cattle and rabbits. He enjoyed going to all of his grandchildren sporting events. Ron and Kathy both “enjoyed” traveling to many craft shows where they established their business of RC Sales. Over time they created many lasting friendships with the different vendors and customers who they served. Having been involved with 4-H for most of his life, he appreciated the value that his dogs brought to his family’s life. Ron was a fan of Farmall tractors.

Survivors include his wife of 27 ½ years, Kathy Christner of Berne; three sons, Steve (Laura) Christner of Monroe, Mike Christner of Lakeland, Florida, and Scott (Sara) Christner of Decatur; step-son, Brent (Danielle) Archbold of Bluffton; step-daughter, Holly Gentry of Westfield; five grandchildren, Dylan (Deanna) Christner, Sydney (fiancé Zach Webb) Christner, Aaron Christner, Austin Christner and Blake Christner; and three step-grandchildren, EJ Archbold, Connor and Corbin Archbold.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Jim Compton officiating. Burial will follow in the Ray Cemetery in Monroe.

Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials can be given to Adams County Cancer Coalition or Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana