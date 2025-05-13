Robert “Bob” W. Domschot, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, May 9, 2025, at his residence.

Bob was born in Jackson, Michigan, on Dec. 8, 1931, to Albert and Sylvia (Merrill) Domschot. He married Thelma Lee Amburgey in Kentucky on Feb. 3, 1947. She preceded him in death on July 3, 1998. Bob later married Myrtle (Bass) Twenge in Bluffton on March 11, 2000; she survives.

Bob was a long-time meat manager at Savarino’s Meat Market in Hillsdale, Michigan. After he and Thelma moved their family to Indiana, together they owned and operated Bob Lee’s Grocery Store in Markle for many years. He later would work as a salesman at Reimschisel Ford in Bluffton for several years until retiring. Bob loved construction, and even built his family’s home in Michigan, along with several decks and sheds over the years.

In addition to his wife Myrtle, Bob is survived by two daughters, Chris (David) Ryan of Indiana and Terri Lee Lutz of Arizona; a son, Robert (Peggy) Domschot II of Arizona; five step-daughters, Debrah (Jonathan) Neipp of Washington, DeAnne (Brian) Shrack of Minnesota, Suzanne (Richard) Martin of California, Amelia (Timothy) Pederson of Indiana and Sarah Windler of Indiana; a step-son, Dan (Lisa) Twenge of Indiana; along with 33 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by three sisters, Carole Starnes of Michigan, Cherry (John) Briningstool of Tennessee, and Kathy (Howard) Snyder of Virginia.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Dan Domschot; a son-in-law, Kim Lutz; a sister, Arlene Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, James Starnes and Jerry Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 7p.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1405 Manchester St. in Decatur, officiated by Pastor Timothy Pederson. Private burial will be held at Markle Cemetery in Markle, Indiana.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Markle Riverside 316 Church, 145 W. Morse St., Markle, IN 46770.

