Randy Allen Smuts, age 64, of Geneva, passed away at 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

He was born on Monday, May 23, 1960, in Huntington. Randy married Jaretta (Daniels) Smuts on Monday, Sept. 15, 1980 in Geneva.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Jaretta (Daniels) Smuts of Geneva; mother, Connie (Black) Smuts of Geneva; children, Sean (Becky) Smuts of Goshen, Daniel (Stacy) Smuts of Coldwater, Ohio, Erin Sills of Bluffton, Quintyn Smuts of Geneva, Ryder Smuts of Geneva and Anastasia Smuts of Geneva; brother, David Smuts of Berne; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Smuts; and granddaughter, Allena Perry.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington Street Geneva. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2:00 PM with Sean Smuts officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.