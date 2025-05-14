Randall “Randy” L. McCartney, 69, of rural Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, May 12, 2025, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Randy was born in LaPorte on Nov. 21, 1955, to Forrest J. and Anna Belle (Eckelbarger) McCartney. He married Beverly J. McAfee in Bluffton on Oct. 22, 1977; she survives.

Randy graduated from Bluffton High School in 1973 and attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. He worked at Star Engineering as a quality engineer for the past several years, until retiring in 2023. Randy loved sports and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, along with the Colts, Pacers, IU basketball and Notre Dame football. He especially loved his family and enjoyed attending his grandkids’ sporting events and other activities. Randy also enjoyed vacationing with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by two daughters, Amy (Eric) Wenger of Bluffton and Amanda (Josh) Rausch of Lakeview, Michigan; a son, Adam (Kylie) McCartney of Ossian; three brothers, William “Bill” (Joye) Gardenour, Ken (Karla) McCartney and Lane McCartney, all of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren, Kendall (Patrick) Schuck, Jacob (Whitney) Wenger, Reid Wenger, Marlee Wenger, Brady Wenger, Zane McCartney, Paige DeLay, Bryce Basch, Emma Winget, Bella Winget, Camryn McCartney, and Luke McCartney; along with two great-grandchildren, Briggs Schuck and Layken Detzler, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Aside from his parents, Randy was preceded in death by three brothers, (infant) Danny Gardenour, Richard Gardenour, and Jonathan McCartney.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton, with public visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Lyle Breeding will officiate. Private family burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Wells County.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sonlight Wesleyan Church.

