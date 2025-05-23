Lancaster Township, Wells County Indiana
The Lancaster Township Board will be having a meeting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Lancaster Township Office located at 915 N Main Street, Bluffton Indiana.
Agenda: Approval of Minutes
Fire Territory Update
Craigville Cemetery Update
Township Financial Report
Discussion Concerning Potential Property Acquisition
Other Business Pertaining to Township
David Rigney
Lancaster Township Trustee
915 N. Main Street
Bluffton, In 46714
260-824 9501 Office
260-760-0501 Cell
nb 5/23
hspaxlp