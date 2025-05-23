Lancaster Township, Wells County Indiana

The Lancaster Township Board will be having a meeting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Lancaster Township Office located at 915 N Main Street, Bluffton Indiana.

Agenda: Approval of Minutes

Fire Territory Update

Craigville Cemetery Update

Township Financial Report

Discussion Concerning Potential Property Acquisition

Other Business Pertaining to Township

David Rigney

Lancaster Township Trustee

915 N. Main Street

Bluffton, In 46714

260-824 9501 Office

260-760-0501 Cell

