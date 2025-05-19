IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF WAYNE COUNTY,

WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: MITCHELL J.A. HUNDLEY

An Alleged Protected Person

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 24-G-27

JUDGE: Jason Fry

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE is hereby given that on the 6th day of December, 2024, a petition was filed by Linda and James Hall in the Circuit Court of Wayne County, West Virginia styled the Petition for the Appointment of a Guardian/Conservator in Wayne County Civil Action No.: 24-G-27, requesting an Order of the Court so granting relief requested in said Petition. Furthermore, on the 20th day of February, 2025, a counter-petition was filed by Jamie Danielle Layman styled the Petition for the Appointment of a Guardian/Conservator in the same civil action number, requesting an Order of the Court so granting relief requested in said Counter-Petition.

Notice is hereby given to Casey Hundley that if he objects to the granting of said Petition and/or Counter-Petition, he may do so by filing an Answer or other responsive pleading in writing with the clerk in the above-styled manner. You are further advised that the Petitioners, Linda and James Hall’s, attorney is Nathan D. Brown, 160 East 2nd Avenue, P.O. Box 401, Williamson, West Virginia 25661, and the Respondent, Jamie Danielle Layman’s attorney is Claude S. Smith, III, P.O. Box 3871, Charleston, West Virginia 25338.

You are further advised that you may also object to said Petition or Counter-Petition at the hearing at the Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks Street, Wayne, West Virginia 25570 on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. This hearing may be rescheduled without further publication. You are further advised that if you fail to file an Answer or other responsive pleading with the Wayne County Circuit Clerk at 700 Hendricks Street, Wayne, West Virginia 25570, or if you fail to appear at the hearing date referenced above, thereafter judgment may be rendered for the relief granted in the Petitioner or Counter-Petition.

An original and copies of the Petition has been filed in the office of the Circuit Clerk of Wayne County, West Virginia, at the Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks Street, Wayne, West Virginia 25570. You may obtain a copy of said document there.

This publication shall be published in the Wayne County News in Wayne, West Virginia and in Bluffton News-Banner in Bluffton, Indiana as a Class II legal advertisement (published once a week for two consecutive weeks).

Entered this 8 day of May, 2025.

Regina K. Thompson

CLERK

nb 5/12, 5/19

hspaxlp