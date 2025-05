Among the community projects supported by the Bluffton Psi Iota Xi members is the two month summer reading program at the Wells County Public Library. Showcased with their check for $500, in front of a mural painted by Psi Ote member Nancy Wagner, were left right library staff member Kara Raschick and Psi Ote’s Jenny…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here