Priscilla R. “Aunt Pert” Sills, 80, of Montpelier, passed away at 9:33 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, 1945, in Montpelier. She married Verlin E. Sills on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1974, in Montpelier.

She is survived by her brother, Ed Coleman, Jr., Gas City; sisters Iris Coleman, Florida and Linda McClain, Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin E. Sills; father, Edward Coleman; mother, Sarah Viola (Evers) Coleman; sisters, Doris Schache, Evelyn Kinser, Lola Moorman; brothers, Albert Coleman, Gene Coleman and Meredith Coleman.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, with Pastor Kiel Nunn officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

