INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., 50 block of Sunset Drive. Dog bit subject. Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., Main Street and Harvest Road. Driver cited for expired plates. Wednesday, 3:29 a.m., 3000 block of S.R. 124. Report of unknown subjects in unit caller believes should be empty. Nothing found. Wednesday, 4:03 a.m., Main and Spring streets. Driver…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here