INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement Store, 2105 N Main St. Report of theft. Tuesday, 5:38 p.m., Eastmoor and Kimberly drives. Noise complaint about car radio. Subject turned music down. Tuesday, 5:59 p.m., 400 block of Stillwater Drive. Unwanted party refusing to leave residence. Party eventually left. Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., Old Bluffton Cemetery,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here