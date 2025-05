INCIDENTS County: Tuesday, 3:11 p.m., block of 1000 W and 300 S, Bluffton. Report of subject leaving and returning to property multiple times. Subject located and advised was having health episode and pulled over to address issue. Tuesday, 3:32 p.m., 292 I-69 northbound, Roanoke. Two-vehicle crash. Wednesday, 1:42 a.m., Rose Road, Bluffton. One in custody….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here