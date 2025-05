INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:11 p.m., 900 block of East Spring Street. Single-vehicle crash. Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., Main Street and Willowbrook Trail. Two-vehicle crash. Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., Main Street and Madison Avenue. Two vehicle crash. Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., Moose Lodge, 120 N Main St. Two-vehicle crash. Tuesday, 6:51 p.m., 500 block of West Market Street. Anthony…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here