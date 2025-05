INCIDENTS City: Friday, 5:06 p.m., Stogdill and River roads. Driver cited for expired plate. Friday, 5:19 p.m., Budget Inn, 1090 N Main St. Report of threats. Subject warned for disorderly conduct. Timothy Michael Larson, 25, Bluffton, was arrested for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $4,000….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here