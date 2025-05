INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 4:51 p.m., 400 block of North Main Street. Vehicle title issue. Wednesday, 7:02 p.m., 500 block of South Bond Street. Juveniles damaged caller’s mailbox. Unable to locate subjects. Wednesday, 10:19 p.m., Valley Park Apartments, 320 W Dustman Rd. Verbal domestic dispute. Thursday, 10:13 a.m., 1000 block of West Central Avenue. Junk violation….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here