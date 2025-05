INCIDENTS City: Friday, 3:03 p.m., 400 block of McArthur Drive. Animal trying to get into home. Friday, 5:54 p.m., 1000 block of Summit Avenue. Report of aggressive dogs loose in owner’s yard. Owners advised they would contain dogs better. Friday, 5:55 p.m., Mulberry Street and Wiley Avenue. Noise complaint. Car revving in alley. Friday, 8:23…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here