INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., Handi Spot, 616 Lancaster St. Report of intoxicated subject. Was advised it was just subject’s personality. Tuesday, 6:05 p.m., 9912 S Morgan St. Report of male with no clothing. Subject was just hot. Advised to keep clothes on. Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., 300 block of East Wiley Avenue. Verbal citizen dispute….

