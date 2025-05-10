Philip “Pete” T. Bricker, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 8, 2025, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Pete was born in Bluffton on Dec. 18, 1958, to Robert and Dorothy (Donald) Bricker. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include five sisters, Carol (Larry) Studabaker, Judy Grimm, Linda Shane, Jean (Ron) Bowman, and Betty (John) Kizer, all of Bluffton; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert “Don” Bricker, Dick Bricker, and Jeff Bricker; a sister, Geraldine Niblick; and a nephew, Allen Bricker.

Visitation will be Monday, May 12, 2025, from 1 until 5 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 5 p.m., also at the funeral home. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Military rites will be conducted following the services, provided by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

