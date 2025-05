In the May 14 edition of the News-Banner, it was reported that the Norwell School Board discussed SEA 287, a new law allowing school board candidates, starting in 2026, to declare a political party affiliation when running for office. Board member Corey Krug expressed that he was “mad” about this change and stated that it…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here