Montoya Lynn Anderson, 36, of Bluffton, passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born on Saturday, April 22, 1989, in Greenfield. She married Ricky Lee Anderson on Friday, Sept. 7, 2007 in Bluffton.

Montoya leaves behind her husband of 18 years, Ricky Lee Anderson, Bluffton; her children, Alex Lee Anderson, Dominque E. Anderson and Sadie D. Anderson, all of Bluffton; mother, TiLynn (Dodd) Stevenson, Muncie; siblings, Ari Stevenson, Selma, Indiana, Brian Stevenson, Muncie, Tammy Adams, Eaton, Mahlon Stevenson, Muncie, Dusty Stevenson, Muncie, Damien Stevenson, Lebanon, Kentucky and Janice Stevenson, Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Pate.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

